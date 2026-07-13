REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Trading Down 10.7% - What's Next?

Shares of REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $10.9670. Approximately 325,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,594,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALOY. Weiss Ratings raised REalloys from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Clear Str raised REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REalloys in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALOY

REalloys Trading Down 13.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. REalloys had a negative return on equity of 382.09% and a negative net margin of 4,326.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REalloys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys during the second quarter worth $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REalloys during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REalloys during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REalloys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REalloys in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REalloys

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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