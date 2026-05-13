Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock's current price.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.35.

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Realty Income Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of O opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The stock's 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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