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Rebecca Thompson Sells 9,672 Shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
AAON logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AAON CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,672 shares on May 7 at an average price of $136.59, totaling about $1.32 million. The sale, made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced her direct holdings by 25.89%.
  • AAON reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.48 versus the $0.31 consensus estimate and revenue of $496.94 million versus $381.08 million expected. Revenue jumped 54.3% year over year.
  • The stock has surged recently, trading at $141.70 with a 12-month range of $62.00 to $149.00. Analysts currently rate AAON as a “Moderate Buy,” with a consensus price target of $107.75.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $1,321,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,947.79. The trade was a 25.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Rebecca Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 27th, Rebecca Thompson sold 400 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $40,108.00.
  • On Friday, April 24th, Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $2,196,001.94.
  • On Thursday, April 23rd, Rebecca Thompson sold 7,292 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $729,929.20.
  • On Tuesday, April 21st, Rebecca Thompson sold 2,287 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $228,951.57.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.70. 1,399,171 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.The firm's revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. AAON's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AAON

Institutional Trading of AAON

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 96.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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