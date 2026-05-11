Rebecca Thompson Sells 9,672 Shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $1,321,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,947.79. The trade was a 25.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Rebecca Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Rebecca Thompson sold 400 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $40,108.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $2,196,001.94.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Rebecca Thompson sold 7,292 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $729,929.20.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Rebecca Thompson sold 2,287 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $228,951.57.

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AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.70. 1,399,171 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.The firm's revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. AAON's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.75.

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Institutional Trading of AAON

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 96.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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