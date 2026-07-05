Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $3.80 on Friday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 32,626,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,606,352. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,169,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,705,095.84. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Najat Khan sold 23,588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $84,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,789,349.68. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 121,937 shares of company stock worth $421,574 in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,548 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,355 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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