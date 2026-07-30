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Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Recursion Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on Recursion Pharmaceuticals, with one sell, two hold, and two buy recommendations. The average 12-month price target is $8.10, though recent targets range from $5.50 to $10.00.
  • RXRX shares traded near $2.98, close to their one-year low of $2.77, while the stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share—better than estimates—but revenue fell 56.8% year over year to $6.47 million.
  • Insiders sold shares worth approximately $487,000 over the past 90 days, including sales by the CEO and a director under pre-arranged trading plans. Institutional investors own about 89.1% of the company.
  • Interested in Recursion Pharmaceuticals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 1,267,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,477,324. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Najat Khan sold 23,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $84,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,789,349.68. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,218,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,624,416.52. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 131,937 shares of company stock valued at $486,974 over the last 90 days. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,548 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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