Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0050 per share and revenue of $268.5590 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $378.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.29 million.

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Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of RRGB opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRGB. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on RRGB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 503.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,379 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 152.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker RRGB, is a leading casual dining restaurant company headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company specializes in offering a diverse menu centered on gourmet burgers, bottomless steak fries, salads, sandwiches and a selection of alcoholic beverages. Red Robin operates restaurants under its flagship Red Robin® brand, serving guests through both dine-in and off-premises channels, including delivery and carry-out. The company also leverages technology and loyalty programs to enhance the guest experience and drive repeat visits.

Founded in 1969 in Seattle, Washington, Red Robin began as a small tavern before evolving into a family-friendly restaurant concept focused on premium burgers.

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