Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $117.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.10 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 80.90%.

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Redwire Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RDW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 19,053,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,663,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company's 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. Redwire has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Trending Headlines about Redwire

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and profitability metrics: Second-quarter revenue rose 89.6% year over year to $117.1 million, exceeding the $107.1 million analyst consensus. Gross margin reached a record 27.8%, while the company’s net loss narrowed to $41.0 million from $97.0 million a year earlier. Redwire Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 89.6% year over year to $117.1 million, exceeding the $107.1 million analyst consensus. Gross margin reached a record 27.8%, while the company’s net loss narrowed to $41.0 million from $97.0 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand indicators: Contracted backlog increased to a record $542.1 million, with a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.42 and a trailing-12-month ratio of 1.52. Redwire also cited follow-on awards for Stalker Block 30 and contracts for Penguin uncrewed aerial systems. Redwire Q2 Revenue Report

Contracted backlog increased to a record $542.1 million, with a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.42 and a trailing-12-month ratio of 1.52. Redwire also cited follow-on awards for Stalker Block 30 and contracts for Penguin uncrewed aerial systems. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook reaffirmed: Redwire maintained its 2026 revenue guidance of $450 million to $500 million, a range surrounding the $470.1 million consensus estimate. The company ended the quarter with $607.8 million in liquidity, supporting execution and investment plans.

Redwire maintained its 2026 revenue guidance of $450 million to $500 million, a range surrounding the $470.1 million consensus estimate. The company ended the quarter with $607.8 million in liquidity, supporting execution and investment plans. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target from $9.00 to $13.50 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful potential upside from the referenced trading level. Cantor Fitzgerald Price Target Report

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target from $9.00 to $13.50 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful potential upside from the referenced trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Execution is improving, but profitability remains elusive: Adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.2 million, including $12.5 million of research and development spending. The company also continues to report a negative net margin and negative earnings per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.2 million, including $12.5 million of research and development spending. The company also continues to report a negative net margin and negative earnings per share. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a concern: Reported insider activity showed 25 sales and no purchases over the past six months, including substantial selling by Red Holdings. This may weigh on investor confidence despite the stronger operating results. Redwire Insider Trading Activity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $22,995,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,077,419 shares in the company, valued at $23,142,960.12. This trade represents a 49.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 308.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 440.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Redwire to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwire currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDW

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Further Reading

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