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Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Raised to "Outperform" at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Redwood Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Redwood Trust was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from “market perform” to “outperform”, though the firm lowered its price target to $6.00 from $7.00.
  • The new target still implies about 25.94% upside from the previous close, and the broader analyst view remains “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $6.11.
  • Redwood Trust shares opened at $4.76, below the analysts’ targets, while the company’s stock has traded between $4.19 and $6.97 over the past year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RWT. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JonesTrading restated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Redwood Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.11.

View Our Latest Report on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.42, a current ratio of 59.63 and a quick ratio of 59.63. The firm has a market cap of $596.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company's stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc NYSE: RWT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company's core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

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Analyst Recommendations for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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