Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.350-10.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regal Rexnord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 4.3%

RRX stock opened at $220.21 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $127.96 and a 52-week high of $247.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.41. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 4.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Regal Rexnord's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Rehard sold 6,499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,299,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,000. The trade was a 18.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 22,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.68, for a total value of $4,764,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,628.32. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,305 shares of company stock worth $6,341,869 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 334 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company's stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

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