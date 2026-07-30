Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.0625.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore set a $81.00 price target on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

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Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $81.11 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $83.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Regency Centers's payout ratio is 104.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $99,373.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,441,718.60. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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