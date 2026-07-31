Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH's target price indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $83.00 price objective on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.75.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $80.40. 422,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,454. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $83.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,614,435.14. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,782 shares of company stock valued at $22,255,898. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Regency Centers by 63.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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