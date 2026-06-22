Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $792.6522.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $609.94 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $676.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.16. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $506.38 and a 12-month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,004,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,547,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,975,990,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after acquiring an additional 835,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,123,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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