Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $737.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $696.00 to $737.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $730.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $794.83.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ REGN traded up $25.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $764.02. 741,618 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,210. The business's 50 day moving average is $640.66 and its 200-day moving average is $711.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $541.00 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regeneron reported second-quarter revenue of $4.29 billion, up 16.7% year over year and ahead of the $3.82 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $14.29, substantially above the $10.16 analyst forecast. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which rose 38%, and EYLEA HD U.S. sales, which increased 52%. Regeneron Second-Quarter Results

Regeneron reported second-quarter revenue of $4.29 billion, up 16.7% year over year and ahead of the $3.82 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $14.29, substantially above the $10.16 analyst forecast. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which rose 38%, and EYLEA HD U.S. sales, which increased 52%. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their price targets following the results. Cantor Fitzgerald increased its target to $795 and retained an overweight rating, while Truist lifted its target to $772 and maintained a buy rating. These revisions suggest continued confidence in the company’s commercial portfolio and pipeline. Analyst Price-Target Updates

Analysts raised their price targets following the results. Cantor Fitzgerald increased its target to $795 and retained an overweight rating, while Truist lifted its target to $772 and maintained a buy rating. These revisions suggest continued confidence in the company’s commercial portfolio and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted record demand for Dupixent and EYLEA HD, as well as a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals to develop radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies. The deal could broaden Regeneron’s oncology pipeline over time. Q2 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call highlighted record demand for Dupixent and EYLEA HD, as well as a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals to develop radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies. The deal could broaden Regeneron’s oncology pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo also raised their price targets, to $758 and $750, respectively, but kept equal-weight ratings. Their targets indicate limited upside at recent trading levels and reflect a more cautious view of valuation.

Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo also raised their price targets, to $758 and $750, respectively, but kept equal-weight ratings. Their targets indicate limited upside at recent trading levels and reflect a more cautious view of valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The dividend provides modest income support, with an indicated yield of roughly 0.5%.

Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The dividend provides modest income support, with an indicated yield of roughly 0.5%. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted securities class-action activity related to disclosures surrounding the failed Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo melanoma trial. The alleged misrepresentations concern the trial’s protocol and slowing event accrual; the prior failure reportedly erased about $11 billion in market value. While the notices largely repeat existing litigation, they add legal and reputational risk for REGN. Regeneron Securities Class Action

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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