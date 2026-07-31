Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $758.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $758.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $772.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $793.12.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $15.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $753.94. 409,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $541.00 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.16 by $4.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Significant Q2 earnings beat: Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29, well above the $10.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $4.29 billion versus expectations of $3.82 billion. Record demand for Dupixent and EYLEA HD drove the performance. Reuters earnings report

Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29, well above the $10.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $4.29 billion versus expectations of $3.82 billion. Record demand for Dupixent and EYLEA HD drove the performance. Positive Sentiment: Growth across key products: Dupixent sales increased 38% to a record $6.0 billion, EYLEA HD U.S. sales climbed 52% to $596 million, and Libtayo sales rose 30% to $489 million. The results helped offset declines in older EYLEA sales and competitive pressures. Regeneron Q2 results

Dupixent sales increased 38% to a record $6.0 billion, EYLEA HD U.S. sales climbed 52% to $596 million, and Libtayo sales rose 30% to $489 million. The results helped offset declines in older EYLEA sales and competitive pressures. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets increased: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target from $750 to $795 and maintained an overweight rating. Truist also lifted its target from $769 to $772 while retaining a buy rating. Benzinga analyst updates

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target from $750 to $795 and maintained an overweight rating. Truist also lifted its target from $769 to $772 while retaining a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Limited Wells Fargo upside: Wells Fargo raised its target from $700 to $750 but kept an equal-weight rating, signaling that the firm sees relatively modest additional upside at recent trading levels. Benzinga Wells Fargo update

Wells Fargo raised its target from $700 to $750 but kept an equal-weight rating, signaling that the firm sees relatively modest additional upside at recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, although the approximately 0.5% yield is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. The company also announced its annual $150,000 prize for early-career scientists.

Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, although the approximately 0.5% yield is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. The company also announced its annual $150,000 prize for early-career scientists. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing litigation over failed melanoma trial: Multiple law firms are promoting a securities class action alleging that Regeneron misrepresented risks surrounding the Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo trial, which ultimately failed. The litigation and September 14, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline remain sources of legal and reputational risk. Hagens Berman litigation alert

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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