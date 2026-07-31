Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $772.00 at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $769.00 to $772.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $788.00.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $733.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $541.00 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $640.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $711.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Regeneron reported non-GAAP earnings of $14.29 per share, well above the approximately $10.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $4.29 billion, surpassing expectations. Regeneron Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Regeneron reported non-GAAP earnings of $14.29 per share, well above the approximately $10.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $4.29 billion, surpassing expectations. Positive Sentiment: Core products delivered powerful growth: Dupixent sales, recorded by partner Sanofi, increased 38% to a record $6.0 billion, while U.S. EYLEA HD sales jumped 52% to a record $596 million. Libtayo sales also rose 30% to $489 million, helping offset declines in the original EYLEA franchise. Regeneron beats quarterly estimates on eczema drug strength, shares rise

Dupixent sales, recorded by partner Sanofi, increased 38% to a record $6.0 billion, while U.S. EYLEA HD sales jumped 52% to a record $596 million. Libtayo sales also rose 30% to $489 million, helping offset declines in the original EYLEA franchise. Positive Sentiment: Additional shareholder return and pipeline support: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share. Investors are also watching potential long-term growth from investigational food-allergy therapies and a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals to develop radiopharmaceutical oncology treatments.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share. Investors are also watching potential long-term growth from investigational food-allergy therapies and a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals to develop radiopharmaceutical oncology treatments. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains debated: Despite a roughly 36% gain over the past year and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 18, analysts characterize REGN as neither an obvious bargain nor clearly overvalued, leaving future pipeline execution and earnings growth central to the outlook. Regeneron Stock Looks Cheap On Earnings Yet Mixed Elsewhere

Despite a roughly 36% gain over the past year and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 18, analysts characterize REGN as neither an obvious bargain nor clearly overvalued, leaving future pipeline execution and earnings growth central to the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Clinical and legal overhang: Regeneron’s Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo trial in advanced melanoma failed, prompting allegations that investors were misled about the study’s risks and protocol changes. Multiple law firms have announced or promoted securities class actions, citing the prior market-value loss. The litigation could increase reputational, financial and investor-confidence risks, although the announcements themselves do not represent findings of wrongdoing. Hagens Berman Regeneron investor alert

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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