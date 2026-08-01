Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $794.83.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $762.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $643.13 and a 200-day moving average of $711.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $541.00 and a 52-week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 27.86%.The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results substantially exceeded expectations. Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Regeneron Q2 2026 Results

Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets after the report. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Analyst Price Target Updates

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst.

Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against Regeneron and its executives. The litigation alleges investors were misled about the protocol and prospects of the Phase 3 fianlimab-Libtayo melanoma trial, which ultimately failed and was associated with an approximately $11 billion market-cap loss. The September 14, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and continuing legal notices could pressure sentiment and create potential financial and reputational risks. Regeneron Securities Class Action

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here