Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $750.00 to $795.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the company's current price.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $791.96.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $738.78. The stock had a trading volume of 177,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,558. The business's fifty day moving average price is $640.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $711.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $541.00 and a 52-week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,358,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $202,114,000 after purchasing an additional 140,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $278,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

More Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Regeneron reported non-GAAP earnings of $14.29 per share, well above the approximately $10.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $4.29 billion, surpassing expectations. Regeneron Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Regeneron reported non-GAAP earnings of $14.29 per share, well above the approximately $10.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $4.29 billion, surpassing expectations. Positive Sentiment: Core products delivered powerful growth: Dupixent sales, recorded by partner Sanofi, increased 38% to a record $6.0 billion, while U.S. EYLEA HD sales jumped 52% to a record $596 million. Libtayo sales also rose 30% to $489 million, helping offset declines in the original EYLEA franchise. Regeneron beats quarterly estimates on eczema drug strength, shares rise

Dupixent sales, recorded by partner Sanofi, increased 38% to a record $6.0 billion, while U.S. EYLEA HD sales jumped 52% to a record $596 million. Libtayo sales also rose 30% to $489 million, helping offset declines in the original EYLEA franchise. Positive Sentiment: Additional shareholder return and pipeline support: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share. Investors are also watching potential long-term growth from investigational food-allergy therapies and a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals to develop radiopharmaceutical oncology treatments.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share. Investors are also watching potential long-term growth from investigational food-allergy therapies and a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals to develop radiopharmaceutical oncology treatments. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains debated: Despite a roughly 36% gain over the past year and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 18, analysts characterize REGN as neither an obvious bargain nor clearly overvalued, leaving future pipeline execution and earnings growth central to the outlook. Regeneron Stock Looks Cheap On Earnings Yet Mixed Elsewhere

Despite a roughly 36% gain over the past year and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 18, analysts characterize REGN as neither an obvious bargain nor clearly overvalued, leaving future pipeline execution and earnings growth central to the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Clinical and legal overhang: Regeneron’s Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo trial in advanced melanoma failed, prompting allegations that investors were misled about the study’s risks and protocol changes. Multiple law firms have announced or promoted securities class actions, citing the prior market-value loss. The litigation could increase reputational, financial and investor-confidence risks, although the announcements themselves do not represent findings of wrongdoing. Hagens Berman Regeneron investor alert

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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