REGENXBIO (RGNX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $97.6290 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.36). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 330.23% and a negative return on equity of 232.50%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGENXBIO

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 2,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $29,476.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 213,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,442.76. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 73,803 shares of company stock valued at $886,937 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth $87,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 271.8% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO's pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

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