Regional Management (NYSE:RM) CAO Steven Barnette Sells 3,274 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) CAO Steven Barnette sold 3,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $141,764.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $583,337.60. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Regional Management alerts: Sign Up

Regional Management Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:RM traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 75,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,681. The company has a market cap of $398.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 59.88 and a quick ratio of 59.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Regional Management from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regional Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Regional Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regional Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regional Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 9.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,621 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,439 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,151 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 85,040 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regional Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regional Management wasn't on the list.

While Regional Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here