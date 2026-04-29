Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $167.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.65 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Here are the key takeaways from Regional Management's conference call:

Delivered a strong Q1 with $11.4 million net income (EPS $1.18, +69% YoY), record first-quarter revenue of $167 million (+9% YoY) and 11% portfolio growth to $2.1 billion .

(EPS $1.18, +69% YoY), record first-quarter revenue of (+9% YoY) and 11% portfolio growth to . Operating leverage improved—G&A fell 2% YoY and the operating expense ratio hit an all-time best of 12.2% , ROE rose to 12.2%, and the company generated ~$12 million of capital while returning >$10 million to shareholders.

, ROE rose to 12.2%, and the company generated ~$12 million of capital while returning >$10 million to shareholders. Credit metrics remain broadly stable with 30+ day delinquency at 7.2% and net credit loss up ~10 bps YoY; the allowance rate was raised to 10.4% and the firm is increasing investments in data, AI and fraud controls to target long‑term NCL below 10%.

and the firm is increasing investments in data, AI and fraud controls to target long‑term NCL below 10%. Growth initiatives progressing—entering Florida in Q2 (20th state), auto‑secured loans grew 38% YoY to $300 million (14% of portfolio, 30+ day delinquency 2%), and the Column bank partnership launched across 12 branches with encouraging early origination trends and digital/AI expansion planned.

(14% of portfolio, 30+ day delinquency 2%), and the Column bank partnership launched across 12 branches with encouraging early origination trends and digital/AI expansion planned. Company reiterates full‑year targets (≈10% portfolio growth; 20–25% net income growth) but expects Q2 to be the seasonal low point due to tax‑refund driven liquidation, higher CECL provisioning and temporarily elevated losses before improvement in H2.

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Regional Management Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. 59,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,571. The firm has a market cap of $358.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 49.92 and a current ratio of 49.92. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harpreet Rana sold 14,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $570,512.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,749.16. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven B. Barnette sold 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,840. The trade was a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,640. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Regional Management by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,077 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RM

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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