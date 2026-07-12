Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RM. Citizens Jmp raised Regional Management from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Regional Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regional Management currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.00.

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Regional Management Trading Up 2.7%

Regional Management stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 93,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,531. The firm has a market cap of $402.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 59.88 and a current ratio of 59.88. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $167.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

In other news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 5,457 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $207,857.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,807.05. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harpreet Rana sold 14,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $570,512.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,200,749.16. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,461. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Regional Management by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,077 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company's stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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