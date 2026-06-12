Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.4667.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.2%

RF stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Regions Financial's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,837,339 shares of the bank's stock worth $862,792,000 after buying an additional 215,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,836,163 shares of the bank's stock worth $618,860,000 after buying an additional 9,312,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,348,237 shares of the bank's stock worth $524,337,000 after buying an additional 573,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,400 shares of the bank's stock worth $497,459,000 after buying an additional 231,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 75.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,358,969 shares of the bank's stock worth $348,936,000 after buying an additional 5,754,487 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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