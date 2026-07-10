Regions Financial (RF) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.6320 per share and revenue of $1.9412 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Regions Financial Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Regions Financial's payout ratio is 44.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $195,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,837,339 shares of the bank's stock valued at $862,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,348,237 shares of the bank's stock valued at $524,337,000 after buying an additional 573,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,400 shares of the bank's stock valued at $497,459,000 after buying an additional 231,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,604,482 shares of the bank's stock valued at $206,081,000 after buying an additional 4,125,776 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,805,951 shares of the bank's stock worth $153,103,000 after acquiring an additional 93,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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