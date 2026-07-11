Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) Trading Down 1.8% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX - Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.9410 and last traded at $0.98. 148,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 579,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9978.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rein Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rein Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rein Therapeutics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNTX

Rein Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. As a group, analysts forecast that Rein Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rein Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNTX. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rein Therapeutics by 86.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,666,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rein Therapeutics by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,904 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rein Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 567,898 shares of the company's stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 139,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company's core technology is a tumor-activated interleukin-12 (IL-12) prodrug platform, designed to confine cytokine activity to the tumor microenvironment and thereby enhance anti-tumor immunity while minimizing systemic toxicity.

The lead candidate, RT-101, is currently in early-phase clinical trials targeting multiple solid tumor indications, including head and neck cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

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