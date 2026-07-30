Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.67. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Relay Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RLAY

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,660 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $162,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 409,897 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,172.87. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 225,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,311,610.13. This trade represents a 18.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 422,912 shares of company stock valued at $7,378,537 over the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 865,481 shares of the company's stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 504,291 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,332,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 84,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company's core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

Further Reading

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