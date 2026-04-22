Reliance (NYSE:RS) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Reliance Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE RS traded up $14.61 on Wednesday, hitting $350.60. 618,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,858. The company's 50 day moving average price is $314.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $365.59.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.17%.Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Reliance's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Reliance's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reliance from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Reliance from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $326.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,509,434.02. The trade was a 63.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $1,975,305.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,871.67. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Reliance during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reliance by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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