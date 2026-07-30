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Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Relmada Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Relmada Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after market close on August 6, with analysts projecting a loss of $0.21 per share. The company previously reported a $0.22-per-share loss, missing consensus estimates by $0.04.
  • RLMD shares opened at $5.14, down 1.7%, and remain well below the 50-day moving average of $6.31. The stock has traded between $0.55 and $8.00 over the past year, with a market capitalization of approximately $539 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $12 price target. Relmada is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing CNS and pain treatments, including lead candidate REL-1017 for major depressive disorder.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for pain and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company applies a proprietary stereochemical approach to optimized drug candidates, aiming to improve safety, tolerability and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments. Relmada's research efforts center on modulation of NMDA receptors to address unmet needs in depression, neuropathic pain and related indications.

Relmada's lead product candidate, REL-1017 (d-methadone), is being evaluated as a potential rapid-acting and maintenance treatment for major depressive disorder, with clinical studies underway to assess its utility in both acute and long-term settings.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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