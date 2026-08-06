Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Relx from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

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Institutional Trading of Relx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Relx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the technology company's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Relx by 24.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company's stock.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Relx has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $49.52. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.2785 dividend. This represents a yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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