Renasant (RNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $275.9060 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Renasant Price Performance

Renasant stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $38.02. Renasant has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Renasant's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RNST. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Renasant from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Renasant from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Renasant

Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant

In other Renasant news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $52,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $646,537.20. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Jeanfreau sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $227,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,715.36. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $752,333. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 42.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,832 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company's stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services.

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