ReNew Energy Global (RNW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to announce earnings of $0.1223 per share and revenue of $459.86 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNW shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ReNew Energy Global

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth $74,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 15.4% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company's stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global PLC is an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction, ownership and operation of utility-scale renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Gurugram, India, the company focuses on onshore wind farms, solar photovoltaic plants and hybrid energy systems, often paired with battery energy storage to enhance grid stability and dispatch flexibility. ReNew Energy Global markets electricity under long-term power purchase agreements, serving utilities, distribution companies and corporate offtakers.

The company’s core business activities encompass site identification, project design, procurement, construction management and ongoing asset management.

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