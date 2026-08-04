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Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching - August 4th

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Quanta Services logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, Ameresco, Enlight Renewable Energy, and NOV are identified as renewable-energy stocks to watch based on their recent dollar trading volume.
  • The companies provide exposure to different parts of the clean-energy industry, including utility infrastructure, energy efficiency, renewable power generation, solar, wind, storage, and related equipment.
  • Investors should note that renewable-energy stock performance can be influenced by regulation, government incentives, interest rates, commodity prices, and technological competition.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, Ameresco, Enlight Renewable Energy, and NOV are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, developing, supplying, or supporting renewable energy technologies and projects, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and battery storage. For stock market investors, these stocks represent an opportunity to gain exposure to the growth of the clean-energy sector, though their performance can be affected by regulation, government incentives, interest rates, commodity prices, and technological competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Ameresco (AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc., a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENLT

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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