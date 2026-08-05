Rep. April McClain Delaney Acquires Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. NYSE: LTH. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Life Time Group stock on July 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Life Time Group had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $57.00 target price on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Life Time Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $53.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Life Time Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,855 shares of the company's stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,304 shares of the company's stock worth $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,446 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 64,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 67,751 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $2,618,576.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 138,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,266.15. This trade represents a 32.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 438,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $19,734,712.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,615,086 shares in the company, valued at $162,787,322.58. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,403,822 shares of company stock valued at $744,190,623. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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