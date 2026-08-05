Rep. April McClain Delaney Acquires Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. NYSE: LTH. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Life Time Group stock on July 24th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Life Time Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 63,203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,849,823.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 183,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,198.39. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 47,748 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $2,139,110.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,526.40. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,403,822 shares of company stock worth $744,190,623 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LTH. Mizuho lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $57.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Read Our Latest Report on LTH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Life Time Group by 138.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,400 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Life Time Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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