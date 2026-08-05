Rep. April McClain Delaney Acquires Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated NYSE: TDG. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Transdigm Group stock on July 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,275.64 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,466.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,271.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,263.85.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.30 by $0.57. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.620-41.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.08, for a total value of $12,321,322.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,204,091.84. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 38,196 shares of company stock worth $47,135,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 152.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,032 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $50,227,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,821 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Transdigm Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Transdigm Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $10.87 versus the $10.30 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.74 billion compared with expectations of $2.68 billion. Revenue increased 23% year over year, supported by broad organic growth. TransDigm's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Adjusted EPS was $10.87 versus the $10.30 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.74 billion compared with expectations of $2.68 billion. Revenue increased 23% year over year, supported by broad organic growth. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained strong. Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to $1.45 billion, with a 52.8% margin. Net income increased 10% to $540 million, and adjusted EPS grew 13% from $9.60 a year earlier. TransDigm Group Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to $1.45 billion, with a 52.8% margin. Net income increased 10% to $540 million, and adjusted EPS grew 13% from $9.60 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 guidance was raised. TDG now expects adjusted EPS of $40.62-$41.46 and revenue of $10.5-$10.6 billion, above analyst forecasts of approximately $39.67 EPS and $10.3 billion in revenue. TransDigm Group Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TDG now expects adjusted EPS of $40.62-$41.46 and revenue of $10.5-$10.6 billion, above analyst forecasts of approximately $39.67 EPS and $10.3 billion in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and company materials reinforce the positive quarterly update, with investors focused on continued aftermarket demand, defense activity, margins and the company’s ability to sustain its growth momentum. TransDigm Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call transcript and company materials reinforce the positive quarterly update, with investors focused on continued aftermarket demand, defense activity, margins and the company’s ability to sustain its growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: Valuation may be limiting the reaction. TDG trades at roughly 40 times earnings, so the strong results and higher outlook may already be reflected in the share price. Profit-taking or concerns about sustaining such a high growth and margin profile could outweigh the earnings beat in the near term.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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