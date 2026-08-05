Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock on July 23rd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.43. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. The trade was a 42.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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