Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Hubbell Inc NYSE: HUBB. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Hubbell stock on July 23rd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $502.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $403.82 and a 12 month high of $565.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.21.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.250-20.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens increased their price target on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Hubbell by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 32,380 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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