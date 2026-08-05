Rep. April McClain Delaney Midera Food Processing (NASDAQ:MFP) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Midera Food Processing NASDAQ: MFP. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Midera Food Processing stock on July 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Midera Food Processing Price Performance

Shares of MFP opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Midera Food Processing has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Midera Food Processing in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Midera Food Processing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Midera Food Processing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Midera Food Processing in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MFP

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

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