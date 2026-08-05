Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. NYSE: MLM. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Martin Marietta Materials stock on July 24th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $555.80 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $523.48 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $577.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $605.38. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 36.73%.The company's revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Citigroup reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $737.00 to $690.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $616.00 to $581.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $739.00 to $715.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $556.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $670.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 495 shares of the construction company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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