Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Markel Group Inc. NYSE: MKL. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Markel Group stock on July 24th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,888.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,903.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,939.97. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,719.41 and a twelve month high of $2,207.59. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,923 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $211,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,235.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $54,421,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Leopold acquired 50 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,789.19 per share, with a total value of $89,459.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $984,054.50. This represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Markel Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2,025.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKL

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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