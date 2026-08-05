Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. NYSE: CLH. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Clean Harbors stock on July 24th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean Harbors alerts: Sign Up

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $310.19 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $296.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.70. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $335.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 789 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $247,753.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,495.79. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Clean Harbors by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 676.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Clean Harbors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clean Harbors wasn't on the list.

While Clean Harbors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here