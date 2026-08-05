Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. NYSE: VIK. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Viking stock on July 23rd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viking alerts: Sign Up

Viking Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VIK opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The business's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Viking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,619,029 shares of the company's stock worth $1,043,945,000 after purchasing an additional 570,672 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Viking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,611,685 shares of the company's stock worth $614,960,000 after buying an additional 136,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,297 shares of the company's stock worth $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Viking by 28.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,690,678 shares of the company's stock worth $167,253,000 after acquiring an additional 600,890 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIK. Truist Financial raised Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Viking from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viking from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Insider Activity at Viking

In related news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of Viking stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $1,047,997.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,868,092.50. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,166.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here