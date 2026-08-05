Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Wabtec stock on July 23rd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Wabtec Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:WAB opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Wabtec has a one year low of $184.26 and a one year high of $306.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.05.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.59%.Wabtec's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Wabtec news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $903,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,128 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,617.68. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,193 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wabtec from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Friday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $310.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wabtec

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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