Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Service Corporation International stock on July 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Service Corporation International Stock Down 0.5%

SCI stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $90.99.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Service Corporation International's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 253,391 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $21,601,582.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,212 shares in the company, valued at $85,779,573. The trade was a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Service Corporation International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Corporation International from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Service Corporation International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,883 shares of the company's stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Service Corporation International by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company's stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,770 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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