Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. NYSE: LYV. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Live Nation Entertainment stock on July 21st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.34 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 54.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $10,474,570.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 204,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,622,555.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $15,457,463.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,751 shares in the company, valued at $31,345,878.57. This represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,843,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,733,000 after purchasing an additional 759,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,900 shares of the company's stock worth $610,707,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 780.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,143 shares of the company's stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,355,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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