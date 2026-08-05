Rep. April McClain Delaney Unloads Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Service Corporation International stock on July 17th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. Service Corporation International has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $90.99.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 12.30%.Service Corporation International's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Corporation International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 253,391 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $21,601,582.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,006,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,779,573. The trade was a 20.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Service Corporation International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Corporation International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,451,153 shares of the company's stock worth $269,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Corporation International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,151 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Service Corporation International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 881,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 31.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 549,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 48.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,770 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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