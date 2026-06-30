Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Quantinuum Inc. (NASDAQ:QNT)

Representative Cleo Fields (Democratic-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Quantinuum Inc. NASDAQ: QNT. In a filing disclosed on June 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quantinuum stock on June 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - E*TRADE #2" account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOG on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/11/2026.

on 6/11/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing NYSE: TSM on 4/9/2026.

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Quantinuum Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Quantinuum stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. Quantinuum Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $81.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Jimenez bought 66,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 72,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,349,880. This trade represents a 1,142.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Scott Dehoff bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 126,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,587,600. This trade represents a 13.46% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 411,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,661,920.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Quantinuum in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Quantinuum in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Quantinuum in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Quantinuum in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Quantinuum in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quantinuum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.75.

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Quantinuum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Quantinuum this week:

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana's 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana's 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026. Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Quantinuum Company Profile

Quantinuum is a quantum computing company focused on developing hardware and software for commercial and scientific applications. The company provides access to its quantum systems, along with software tools and services designed to help customers explore use cases in areas such as optimization, materials science, chemistry, cybersecurity, and machine learning.

The company was formed through the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum in 2021. Quantinuum operates internationally and serves a range of customers across enterprise, government, and research markets.

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