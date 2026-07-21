Rep. Dan Crenshaw Sells Off Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares

Representative Dan Crenshaw (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on June 1st.

Representative Dan Crenshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United States 3x Oil Fund NYSEARCA: USOU on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOG on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META on 6/1/2026.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $326.59 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $304.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Crenshaw

Daniel Crenshaw (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Crenshaw (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Crenshaw defeated Todd Litton (D), Patrick Gunnels (L), and Scott Cubbler (Independent) in the general election on November 6, 2018. He advanced to a Republican primary runoff on May 22, 2018, where he defeated Kevin Roberts. The runoff election was called after no candidate won 50 percent of the vote in the Republican primary on March 6, 2018. A retired lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, Crenshaw served in the Navy SEALs for ten years. Prior to running in 2018, Crenshaw had not previously served in elected office. Crenshaw's candidacy received media attention, including an appearance on Fox and Friends. U.S. Reps. Pete Sessions (R-Texas), whom he previously worked for as a military legislative assistant, and Scott Taylor (R-Virg.) endorsed Crenshaw's candidacy. Crenshaw served as a Navy SEAL from 2006 to 2016. He was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and lost his right eye in an IED explosion in Afghanistan. He earned a bachelor's degree in international affairs from Tufts University and an M.P.A. from Harvard.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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