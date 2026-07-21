Rep. Dan Crenshaw Sells Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Representative Dan Crenshaw (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on June 1st.

Representative Dan Crenshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United States 3x Oil Fund NYSEARCA: USOU on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOG on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META on 6/1/2026.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. New Street Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Representative Crenshaw

Daniel Crenshaw (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Crenshaw (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Crenshaw defeated Todd Litton (D), Patrick Gunnels (L), and Scott Cubbler (Independent) in the general election on November 6, 2018. He advanced to a Republican primary runoff on May 22, 2018, where he defeated Kevin Roberts. The runoff election was called after no candidate won 50 percent of the vote in the Republican primary on March 6, 2018. A retired lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, Crenshaw served in the Navy SEALs for ten years. Prior to running in 2018, Crenshaw had not previously served in elected office. Crenshaw's candidacy received media attention, including an appearance on Fox and Friends. U.S. Reps. Pete Sessions (R-Texas), whom he previously worked for as a military legislative assistant, and Scott Taylor (R-Virg.) endorsed Crenshaw's candidacy. Crenshaw served as a Navy SEAL from 2006 to 2016. He was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and lost his right eye in an IED explosion in Afghanistan. He earned a bachelor's degree in international affairs from Tufts University and an M.P.A. from Harvard.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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