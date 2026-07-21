Rep. Dan Newhouse Buys Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently bought shares of Arista Networks, Inc. NYSE: ANET. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arista Networks stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

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Arista Networks Stock Up 0.3%

ANET opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.99 and a 52 week high of $189.82. The stock has a market cap of $213.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,692,983 shares of company stock valued at $452,119,385. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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