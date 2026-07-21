Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently sold shares of Hershey Company The) (NYSE: HSY. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hershey stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

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Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $171.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $239.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.85 and a 200 day moving average of $197.16. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio is 108.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Hershey from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $212.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total transaction of $260,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,695 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,753.85. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,796 shares of the company's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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